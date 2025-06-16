All Sections
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with Austrian chancellor in Vienna

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 16 June 2025, 20:43
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker. Photo: Zelenskyy on X

During a visit to Vienna on Monday 16 June, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker. Their discussions focused on strengthening sanctions against Russia and a potential mediating role for Austria.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy met with Stocker following talks with the country’s president, Alexander Van der Bellen.

The Ukrainian leader said the main topics of his discussion with Stocker were tougher sanctions on Russia and Austria’s willingness to act as a mediator.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are grateful to Austria for its support since the very beginning of Russian aggression, for its humanitarian assistance, and above all, for supporting our citizens. We appreciate the mediation in the return of young Ukrainians who were abducted by Russia." 

Details: Zelenskyy and Stocker also discussed deepening economic cooperation, attracting investment, and involving Austrian businesses in Ukraine’s post-war recovery.

The Ukrainian president thanked Austria for supporting Kyiv as it moves towards closer European integration. "Thank you for taking steps toward important cooperation between our nations and for supporting our people and Ukraine on the path to EU membership," he stated.

Background: 

  • During his visit, Zelenskyy said that Kyiv is counting on Austria’s support in tackling the issue of the Ukrainian oligarchs who are hiding in Europe and concealing their assets there.
  • The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Austria have agreed to work together on Ukraine’s recovery and the return of abducted children.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

