All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure four civilians

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 16 June 2025, 20:56
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure four civilians
The city of Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked settlements in Kherson Oblast using drones, artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems on 16 June, injuring four civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "As of 18:30, four people are reported to have been injured as a result of Russian attacks.

Advertisement:

A teenager was injured in Kherson. Two civilians were injured in Bilozerka and another one in Antonivka."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson Oblast
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
Kherson Oblast
Seven civilians injured in 15 June Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
Man killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast
Another five civilians injured in Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: