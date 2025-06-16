Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure four civilians
Monday, 16 June 2025, 20:56
Russian forces attacked settlements in Kherson Oblast using drones, artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems on 16 June, injuring four civilians.
Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "As of 18:30, four people are reported to have been injured as a result of Russian attacks.
A teenager was injured in Kherson. Two civilians were injured in Bilozerka and another one in Antonivka."
