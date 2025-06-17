Republican congressman: G7 should remain G7, Putin deserves to be ostracised

Don Bacon, a moderate Republican and member of the House of Representatives, has stated that Russia cannot return to the G8 while it continues its war against Ukraine and occupies its territory.

Details: Bacon, known for his support of Ukraine, responded to US President Donald Trump's statement that Russia's exclusion from the G8 in 2014 was a big mistake.

"Keep the G7 the G7 and not the G8. Russia should not be a part of this Forum until it stops its invasion of Ukraine and pulls out of areas it occupies. War criminal Putin deserves to be ostracised," Bacon wrote.

Russia was expelled from the G8 on 18 March 2014, one month following its invasion of Ukraine and two days after it annexed Crimea in violation of international law.

"Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn’t want to have Russia in. I would say that was a mistake because I think you wouldn't have a war right now if you had Russia in," Trump said.

Trump admitted, however, that Russia is unlikely to be invited back now because "too much water's gone over the dam" but added that inviting China is "not a bad idea".

