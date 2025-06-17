All Sections
Republican congressman: G7 should remain G7, Putin deserves to be ostracised

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 17 June 2025, 11:34
Republican congressman: G7 should remain G7, Putin deserves to be ostracised
Photo: Don Bacon on X

Don Bacon, a moderate Republican and member of the House of Representatives, has stated that Russia cannot return to the G8 while it continues its war against Ukraine and occupies its territory.

Source: Bacon on X (Twitter)

Details: Bacon, known for his support of Ukraine, responded to US President Donald Trump's statement that Russia's exclusion from the G8 in 2014 was a big mistake.

"Keep the G7 the G7 and not the G8. Russia should not be a part of this Forum until it stops its invasion of Ukraine and pulls out of areas it occupies. War criminal Putin deserves to be ostracised," Bacon wrote.

Background:

  • Russia was expelled from the G8 on 18 March 2014, one month following its invasion of Ukraine and two days after it annexed Crimea in violation of international law.
  • "Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn’t want to have Russia in. I would say that was a mistake because I think you wouldn't have a war right now if you had Russia in," Trump said.
  • Trump admitted, however, that Russia is unlikely to be invited back now because "too much water's gone over the dam" but added that inviting China is "not a bad idea".

