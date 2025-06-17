Railway infrastructure and grain wagons damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv and oblast – photo
Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 11:40
Russian forces have damaged railway infrastructure in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast in a large-scale air attack on the night of 16-17 June.
Source: Ukrainian Railways
Details: Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chair of the Board of Ukrainian Railways, stated that everything would be promptly restored and that the attack would not affect train traffic.
Advertisement:
"Kyiv, this morning. Ukrainian railways, Ukrainian grain. The aggressor continues to destroy everything Ukrainian," Pertsovskyi wrote on Facebook.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!