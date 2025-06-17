Railway infrastructure and grain wagons damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv and oblast – photo

Russian forces have damaged railway infrastructure in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast in a large-scale air attack on the night of 16-17 June.

Source: Ukrainian Railways

Details: Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chair of the Board of Ukrainian Railways, stated that everything would be promptly restored and that the attack would not affect train traffic.

Advertisement:

Damaged grain wagons in the Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Ukrainian Railways

"Kyiv, this morning. Ukrainian railways, Ukrainian grain. The aggressor continues to destroy everything Ukrainian," Pertsovskyi wrote on Facebook.

