Railway infrastructure and grain wagons damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv and oblast – photo

Alyona KyrychenkoTuesday, 17 June 2025, 11:40
Damaged grain wagons in the Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Ukrainian Railways

Russian forces have damaged railway infrastructure in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast in a large-scale air attack on the night of 16-17 June.

Source: Ukrainian Railways

Details: Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chair of the Board of Ukrainian Railways, stated that everything would be promptly restored and that the attack would not affect train traffic.

"Kyiv, this morning. Ukrainian railways, Ukrainian grain. The aggressor continues to destroy everything Ukrainian," Pertsovskyi wrote on Facebook.

