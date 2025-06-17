All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian strike damages Fahrenheit clothing factory supplying Ukrainian military, all orders cancelled

Alyona KyrychenkoTuesday, 17 June 2025, 12:11
Russian strike damages Fahrenheit clothing factory supplying Ukrainian military, all orders cancelled
Photo: Fahrenheit on Facebook

The production facility of Fahrenheit, a company that manufactures clothing and undergarments for both citizens and the Ukrainian military, was damaged during the Russian airstrike on Kyiv on the night of 16-17 June.

Source: Fahrenheit on Facebook

Quote: "Friends, we are forced to report that due to yet another barbaric Russian attack, our production facility has been damaged. The strike hit the place where, for years, we have been creating clothing for everyone – including for our soldiers."

Advertisement:

Details: As a result, Fahrenheit has cancelled all current orders and suspended new orders indefinitely.

Background:

  • Railway infrastructure in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast was damaged in a large-scale Russian airstrike on the night of 16-17 June.
  • Ukraine's national post service also lost two of its post offices in Kyiv due to the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

attackKyivproduction
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
attack
Railway infrastructure and grain wagons damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv and oblast – photo
Ukrainian power engineers come under Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Over 1,900 tonnes of harmful substances released into air over Kyiv and oblast in two days of Russian attacks
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: