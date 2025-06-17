Russian strike damages Fahrenheit clothing factory supplying Ukrainian military, all orders cancelled

The production facility of Fahrenheit, a company that manufactures clothing and undergarments for both citizens and the Ukrainian military, was damaged during the Russian airstrike on Kyiv on the night of 16-17 June.

Source: Fahrenheit on Facebook

Quote: "Friends, we are forced to report that due to yet another barbaric Russian attack, our production facility has been damaged. The strike hit the place where, for years, we have been creating clothing for everyone – including for our soldiers."

Details: As a result, Fahrenheit has cancelled all current orders and suspended new orders indefinitely.

Background:

Railway infrastructure in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast was damaged in a large-scale Russian airstrike on the night of 16-17 June.

Ukraine's national post service also lost two of its post offices in Kyiv due to the attack.

