Ukrainian Hanna Ivantsova wins Table Hockey World Championship

The World Table Hockey Championship concluded in the Swedish city of Umeå on 15 June 2025, with Ukraine’s Hanna Ivantsova claiming the women’s individual gold medal, leading a Ukrainian team that secured five medals in total.

Source: Table Hockey Federation of Ukraine

Details: The Ukrainian women’s team, comprising Hanna Ivantsova, Polina Kvasnikova and Karina Pirumshoieva, earned silver. The junior boys’ team, consisting of Artem Matantsev, Artem Tsiluiko, Oleksandr Pylypenko and Mykhailo Razkevych, also took silver.

Yevhenii Matantsev won bronze in the men’s individual category, while Artem Matantsev secured bronze in the junior individual event.

Background: Yevhenii Matantsev, a former world champion in 2023 and European champion in 2024, added to his accolades with the men’s bronze. The championship, hosted in Umeå for the first time in 30 years, takes place biennially under the International Table Hockey Federation (ITHF).

