Russian attack damages Intercity+ train at depot

An Intercity+ train was damaged at the depot in a Russian attack on the night of 16-17 June.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia, a Ukrainian state-run railways operator

Details: It is noted that on the side of the train is the work of world-renowned American artist Barbara Kruger, Untitled (Another Again), dedicated to Ukrainians who are constantly moving forward every day.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that despite the attack, the train remained intact. The damaged windows were quickly repaired, and at 11:36, the train had already departed from Kyiv to Przemyśl on schedule.

Background: On the night of 16-17 June, railway infrastructure in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast was damaged during a large-scale air attack.

