European Council may approve extension of sanctions against Russia next week

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 17 June 2025, 16:50
Stock photo: Getty Images

A decision to extend all EU sanctions against Russia may be made at a meeting of the European Council next week.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jozwiak tweeted on Tuesday 17 June that the European Council is very likely to approve the extension of all EU sanctions against Russia when it meets next week.

He noted that the formal extension is expected to take place in July.

"Hungary has been toying with the idea not to give a thumbs-up," Jozwiak added.

Background:

  • The EU is currently preparing its 18th package of sanctions against Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The draft includes a proposal to lower the price cap on Russian oil from US$60 to US$45 per barrel.
  • However, it was reported that the European Union will not unilaterally reduce the price cap on Russian oil from US$60 to US$45 per barrel, as this initiative is unlikely to be supported by the Group of Seven (G7).
  • The European Commission has proposed that the sanctions package should include additional measures against Belarus and sanctions targeting software used by Russian banks.

