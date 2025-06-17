European Council may approve extension of sanctions against Russia next week
Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 16:50
A decision to extend all EU sanctions against Russia may be made at a meeting of the European Council next week.
Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Jozwiak tweeted on Tuesday 17 June that the European Council is very likely to approve the extension of all EU sanctions against Russia when it meets next week.
Advertisement:
He noted that the formal extension is expected to take place in July.
"Hungary has been toying with the idea not to give a thumbs-up," Jozwiak added.
Background:
- The EU is currently preparing its 18th package of sanctions against Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The draft includes a proposal to lower the price cap on Russian oil from US$60 to US$45 per barrel.
- However, it was reported that the European Union will not unilaterally reduce the price cap on Russian oil from US$60 to US$45 per barrel, as this initiative is unlikely to be supported by the Group of Seven (G7).
- The European Commission has proposed that the sanctions package should include additional measures against Belarus and sanctions targeting software used by Russian banks.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!