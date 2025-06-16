All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU will not lower Russian oil price cap without G7 backing – sources from EU

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana VysotskaMonday, 16 June 2025, 14:33
EU will not lower Russian oil price cap without G7 backing – sources from EU
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union will not unilaterally reduce the price cap on Russian oil from US$60 to US$45 per barrel, as this initiative is unlikely to be supported by the Group of Seven (G7).

Source: two diplomats from key EU member states familiar with the discussions at the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) on 16 June, speaking to European Pravda on condition of anonymity

Details: The proposed reduction of the oil price cap from US$60 to US$45 per barrel was included in the draft of the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia.

Advertisement:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has already stated that any decision to reduce the price cap on Russian oil must be made jointly with G7 partners and would be discussed at the upcoming G7 summit in Canada.

One of the diplomats told European Pravda that it was clear the G7 summit in Canada would not support lowering the oil price cap from US$60 to US$45 per barrel, and in that case, the EU would not include this measure in the 18th sanctions package

This view was confirmed by a second diplomatic source: "During the Coreper meeting on 16 June, the need for coordination with the G7 on the oil price cap was emphasised. Member state representatives also voiced concerns about lowering the cap".

The diplomat added that unilateral reduction of the oil price ceiling by the EU is unlikely.

Background:

  • Ukraine has called on the European Union to reduce the maximum price for Russian oil to US$30 per barrel.
  • US President Donald Trump previously stated that he aims to bring down global oil prices, which, in his view, would help end Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaoilEU
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 8 bodies recovered overnight and morning, bringing death toll to 24 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
G7 leaders fail to convince Trump to increase pressure on Russia – Bloomberg
Son of couple who waited for him to be extracted from ruins after Russian attack dies – State Emergency Service
Ukraine urges citizens to flee Israel and Iran amid escalating tension
All News
Russia
EU delays phaseout of Russian nuclear technologies
Sharp rise in bribery recorded in Russia – The Moscow Times
Ukrainian border guards do not rule out provocations by Russia during exercises in Belarus
RECENT NEWS
12:50
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: Russia ignores US efforts to end war over arms demand
12:14
Russian S-300 missiles strike city in Donetsk Oblast, injuring five civilians – photos
12:01
US Embassy condemns Russian strike on Kyiv, saying it contradicts Trump's call to end war
11:55
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 8 bodies recovered overnight and morning, bringing death toll to 24 – photos
11:08
US condemns 17 June Russian attack on Kyiv that claimed over 20 lives
10:37
Russia's oil and gas exports bring lowest revenues since 2022
10:24
Ukrainian troops receive French drones capable of striking targets up to 25 km away
10:23
Ukrainian soldier Vitalii Karvatskyi killed in action
09:37
Three civilians, including teenager, injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:56
Russia attacks Ukraine with 58 drones overnight: 30 downed, 18 go off radar, 9 strikes
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: