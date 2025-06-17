All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian Sberbank warns of potentially severe crisis over high interest rates

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 17 June 2025, 18:28
Russian Sberbank warns of potentially severe crisis over high interest rates
Russian Central Bank. Photo: TASS

Sberbank, Russia’s largest lender, has warned that prolonged high interest rates could push many Russian companies into a "severe crisis" if tight monetary policy continues for another year.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: Anatoliy Popov, Deputy Chairman of Sberbank’s board, cautioned that as long as businesses have to manage high borrowing interest rates, their resilience may falter under sustained pressure from the Central Bank of Russia’s policy.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In the context of high interest rates, the number of companies facing difficulties with debt servicing is growing," Popov said. "But there are no companies in a ‘severe crisis’ yet. For now, companies are holding on. If this policy persists for another year, the situation could deteriorate significantly."

More details: The Central Bank of Russia reported problem loans totalling 3.2 trillion roubles (approx. US$40,7 billion), or 4% of the corporate portfolio as of 1 May 2025. The ACRA rating agency estimated that 3.7 trillion roubles (US$47,1 billion) in debt is owed by borrowers whose creditworthiness could decline sharply due to rising interest rates.

A May 2025 survey by the Central Bank found that 17% of the 12,000 companies surveyed cited a lack of working capital as a key issue limiting operations.

Background: On 6 June 2025, the Central Bank of Russia lowered its key rate from 21% to 20% per annum, though it remains high.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russia
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
Russia
European Council may approve extension of sanctions against Russia next week
European Commission proposes gradual phase-out of Russian oil and gas imports by end of 2027
European Court of Human Rights announces date for ruling on major case against Russia
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: