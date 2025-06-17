Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: Putin attacked Ukraine during G7 summit to portray leaders as weak

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin deliberately ordered a large-scale combined missile and drone attack on Ukrainian cities during the G7 summit to make world leaders look weak.

Source: a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued on Tuesday 17 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry demanded that the international community strongly condemn Russia’s latest large-scale combined attack on Ukrainian cities, carried out on the night of 16-17 June, and take concrete steps to increase pressure on Russia.

The ministry stated that Russia used 440 drones and 32 missiles against Ukraine. The attack was described as one of the largest since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At least ten civilians were killed and hundreds injured in Kyiv. Another woman was killed in Odesa.

"We are convinced that Putin deliberately ordered this attack during the Group of Seven summit to make the leaders of the Group of Seven appear weak," the statement reads. "He is deliberately demonstrating his complete disregard for international peace efforts, especially those of the United States."

The ministry emphasised that strengthening sanctions – particularly in the energy and banking sectors – and bolstering Ukraine’s defence capabilities would contribute to achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

Ukraine called on its partners to strike at Russia’s war machine and reduce the price cap on Russian oil from US$60 to US$30 per barrel.

The ministry also called for faster delivery of modern air defence systems to Ukraine, specifically Patriot, NASAMS and IRIS-T systems, along with additional ammunition.

Quote: "Ukraine is grateful to its partners for their support in countering aggression and bringing peace closer. We expect the Group of Seven leaders' Summit, the EU and NATO summits to take decisive steps that will strengthen Ukraine and bring justice closer to the victory of evil."

