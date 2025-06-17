All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: Putin attacked Ukraine during G7 summit to portray leaders as weak

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 19:36
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: Putin attacked Ukraine during G7 summit to portray leaders as weak
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin deliberately ordered a large-scale combined missile and drone attack on Ukrainian cities during the G7 summit to make world leaders look weak.

Source: a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued on Tuesday 17 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry demanded that the international community strongly condemn Russia’s latest large-scale combined attack on Ukrainian cities, carried out on the night of 16-17 June, and take concrete steps to increase pressure on Russia.

Advertisement:

The ministry stated that Russia used 440 drones and 32 missiles against Ukraine. The attack was described as one of the largest since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At least ten civilians were killed and hundreds injured in Kyiv. Another woman was killed in Odesa.

"We are convinced that Putin deliberately ordered this attack during the Group of Seven summit to make the leaders of the Group of Seven appear weak," the statement reads. "He is deliberately demonstrating his complete disregard for international peace efforts, especially those of the United States." 

The ministry emphasised that strengthening sanctions – particularly in the energy and banking sectors – and bolstering Ukraine’s defence capabilities would contribute to achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

Ukraine called on its partners to strike at Russia’s war machine and reduce the price cap on Russian oil from US$60 to US$30 per barrel.

The ministry also called for faster delivery of modern air defence systems to Ukraine, specifically Patriot, NASAMS and IRIS-T systems, along with additional ammunition.

Quote: "Ukraine is grateful to its partners for their support in countering aggression and bringing peace closer. We expect the Group of Seven leaders' Summit, the EU and NATO summits to take decisive steps that will strengthen Ukraine and bring justice closer to the victory of evil." 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Foreign Affairs MinistryRusso-Ukrainian warG7Putin
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Ukraine urges citizens to flee Israel and Iran amid escalating tension
Ukraine's foreign minister on Russia's overnight attack: Putin struck on purpose during G7 summit
Five Ukrainians, including three children, killed in Iran's attack on Israel, Kyiv reports
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: