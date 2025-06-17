Kyiv volunteers rescue 7 cats after Russian missile strike in Solomianskyi district – photos

Volunteers from the Kyiv Animal Rescue Group (KARG) have rescued at least seven cats from a high-rise building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district following a Russian missile strike on 17 June 2025.

Source: KARG volunteer Mykhailo Storozhuk

Details: One cat suffered concussion and bleeding from the mouth and was admitted to a veterinary clinic. The remaining cats are in a "satisfactory condition," according to Storozhuk.

Saved cat Photos: Kyiv Animal Rescue Group (KARG)/Facebook

"We’ve definitely saved seven cats so far. I’ve lost count. People keep submitting new requests and we rescue and hand them back. Some owners have already reunited with their pets," Storozhuk said.

Saved cat Photos: Kyiv Animal Rescue Group (KARG)/Facebook

More details: Storozhuk noted that no additional public assistance is needed at the site, as the team is continuing its search and rescue operations. The group is in the final stages of inspecting apartments, with most of the rescued animals being domestic cats.

Saved cat Photos: Kyiv Animal Rescue Group (KARG)/Facebook

Background: On 7 May 2025, a family sheltering 10 cats was killed in a Russian attack on Kyiv. One cat with severe burns was initially rescued but later died, according to volunteers.

