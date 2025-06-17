Son of couple who waited for him to be extracted from ruins after Russian attack dies – State Emergency Service

Parents whose son died under the rubble after the Russian attack. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter

The body of another person killed in a Russian attack on a nine-storey building on 17 June has been found in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district. The victim was a 31-year-old man whose mother and father had been waiting at the scene of the tragedy all day while emergency workers were clearing the rubble.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhytti; Svitlana Vodolaha, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The parents identified their dead son.

Earlier, false information appeared online, claiming that the boy had survived and was in hospital. The author of the post apologised to the parents of the deceased.

As of 19:50, emergency workers were continuing to clear the rubble on Havela Boulevard.

Background: The death toll from the Russian attack in the capital has reached 14, and 117 people have been injured.

