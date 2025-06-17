All Sections
Search for people after strike on Kyiv: rescue of boy from under rubble not confirmed

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 18:20
Search for people after strike on Kyiv: rescue of boy from under rubble not confirmed
The nine-storey residential building in Kyiv struck by a Russian missile. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Following a missile strike on a residential building in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, a report posted online claimed a boy had been rescued from under the rubble while his parents had spent the entire day waiting for news of him. The post appeared on the Facebook page of journalist Nataliia Didova. However, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has not confirmed this information.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life)

Details: Svitlana Vodolaha, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service, reported that a friend had called the boy’s family and told them he was alive, but emergency workers have not yet confirmed this and the boy’s parents have not seen him.

Advertisement:

"Our psychologists are now with the parents. The mother says: ‘I won’t believe it until I see a photo,’" said Vodolaha, who was at the scene of the strike.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs indicates that as of 17:30, it was known that ten people had been killed in Kyiv in the Russian attack on the night of 16-17 June.

"The boy and everyone still under the rubble on Havela Boulevard are being searched for,"  MP Roman Hryshchuk wrote.

The post about the boy’s rescue has since disappeared from Didova’s page.

