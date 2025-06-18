All Sections
Russia's oil and gas exports bring lowest revenues since 2022

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 18 June 2025, 10:37
Stock Photo: Getty Images

In May 2025, Russia’s export revenues from selling fossil fuel abroad fell to their lowest level since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: a monthly report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA)

Details: According to CREA analysts, Russia’s export earnings from oil, gas, oil products and coal have declined by 19% since May 2024 and have almost halved compared to the early months of the full-scale invasion.

Revenues from seaborne crude oil exports amounted to €176 million per day, down 8% compared to April and 22% year-on-year. Although the physical volume of shipments rose by 4%, the average price of Urals crude, Russia’s benchmark oil, fell to US$57.3 per barrel, significantly reducing total earnings.

Pipeline oil exports brought Russia an additional €59 million per day (a fall of 8%). Gas exports in May generated €101 million per day – €51 million from pipeline gas and €40 million from LNG. Revenues from oil product sales remained at the April level – €101 million per day. Meanwhile, income from coal exports rose by 18%, reaching €74 million daily.

The leading importers of Russian energy remain as follows:

  • China – €5.7 billion per month, mostly for oil;
  • India – €4.2 billion;
  • Türkiye – €1.8 billion, including €1.1 billion worth of oil products.

The European Union purchased around €1 billion worth of Russian energy. The majority (70%) was gas, while the remaining 30% was oil, which continues to be supplied via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia.

CREA warns that lowering the price cap on Russian oil from US$60 to US$45 per barrel could reduce Russia’s foreign currency revenues by a further €2.7 billion per month, or approximately 27%. Currently, almost 40% of Russia’s oil exports rely on Western tankers, which may leave the market if sanctions are tightened.

Background:

  • In April, Russia earned US$13.2 billion from exporting crude oil and oil products – the lowest figure in nearly two years.
  • Russia continues to illegally transship oil at sea near Greece, using uninsured tankers to evade sanctions.
  • Russia’s oil and oil product export revenues in May 2025 fell due to falling prices.
  • Two vessels – one linked to Russia’s shadow fleet – collided near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, further fuelling nervousness on energy markets.

