Ukrainian soldier Vitalii Karvatskyi killed in action

Vitalii Karvatskyi was killed in action on the Kharkiv front on 11 June. Photo: sofoklio/Instagram

Ukrainian soldier Vitalii "Tourist" Karvatskyi has been killed in action on the Kharkiv front.

Source: His partner Sofiia Oliinyk

Quote: "Vitalii was killed on the Kharkiv front on 11 June. I can’t understand how these words can even go together. He was meant to live, I don’t know what else to say. I don’t want to believe it."

Details: Vitalii's death has also been confirmed by his alma mater, Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.

Quote from the university: "Vitalii Karvatskyi graduated with a Bachelor's degree from the History Faculty of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv in 2021.

The university’s academic community deeply mourns this irreparable loss and extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and brothers-in-arms of the fallen Hero."

More details: Karvatskyi joined the Armed Forces right after the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He initially served in the 125th Territorial Defence Brigade of Lviv.

In 2023, he posted a video on X (Twitter) showing a burning vehicle, which, in his words, had been donated by volunteers but was destroyed by the commander of a battalion within the brigade.

The video caused a public outcry. Ukrainian public broadcaster Hromadske reported that the Western Regional Command of the Territorial Defence Forces had launched an internal investigation following the incident.

Later, Tourist transferred to the 3rd Assault Brigade, where he operated first-person view drones.

