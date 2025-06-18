All Sections
US Embassy condemns Russian strike on Kyiv, saying it contradicts Trump's call to end war

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 18 June 2025, 12:01
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The US Embassy in Ukraine has called Russia’s 17 June missile strike on Kyiv a "senseless attack" that contradicts President Donald Trump’s recent call to end the war.

Source: US Embassy in Ukraine in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The embassy issued the statement on 18 June, the day Kyiv declared a day of mourning for those killed in the overnight Russian strike. By the morning of 18 June, the death toll had risen to 23 after emergency workers retrieved seven more bodies from under the rubble of a nine-storey residential building destroyed by a Russian missile.

The US Embassy expressed condolences to the families of those killed by the Russian strike and stressed that this "senseless attack" directly opposes Trump’s call "to stop the killing and end the war".

Quote: "Today, with all of Ukraine, we join a day of mourning in Kyiv for the victims of Russia’s June 17 attack. 21 dead, including an American. More than 134 injured, including children. We extend deepest condolences to the victims' families."

Background:

  • The US State Department has also commented on the attack: "We condemn those strikes and extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected".
  • Meanwhile, on 17 June, Lithuania summoned the Russian chargé d'affaires to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the large-scale missile strike on Kyiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

