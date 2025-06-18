All Sections
"He loved mountains": the Kyiv student killed in a Russian attack whose parents waited for him at the ruins of their home

Tatiana BugayenkoWednesday, 18 June 2025, 12:19
Dmytro Isaenko. Photo: dmytro_isaenko/Instagram

Dmytro Isaienko, 31, a student at Mykhailo Drahomanov Ukrainian State University, was one of the civilians killed in a Russian strike on an apartment block in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district. Dmytro’s mother and father waited all day at the scene of the strike as rescue workers cleared away the rubble.

Source: Mykhailo Drahomanov Ukrainian State University on Facebook

Details: Dmytro was a first-year master's student at the Faculty of Physical Education, Sports and Health.

He was studying physical education and sport (human health and physical recreation).

Quote from the university: "This is the man whose fate was being followed by the whole country. The one whose parents stood by the ruins of the destroyed building and waited for their son, prayed and would not leave... We all prayed with them. The photographs of them spread around the world and became a symbol of pain and hope. But the miracle did not happen.

He was only 31. Young, vibrant, kind. Dmytro was a good friend, a good son, and an inspiring person... He lived, he studied, and he believed in life – until the war took him away." 

Details: Judging by his Instagram posts, Dmytro loved hiking in the mountains and had also tried his hand at stand-up comedy.

Background:

  • Dmytro was killed when Russian forces struck a high-rise building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district during the attack that took place on the night of 16-17 June.
  • In the evening, false information began to spread online that the young man was alive. However, this later turned out to be untrue. The author of the post has since publicly apologised for the mistake.
  • On the evening of 17 June, the State Emergency Service officially confirmed that Dmytro’s body had been recovered from the rubble.
  • As of 18 June, rescue workers continue to clear away the rubble of the building. Currently, 21 people are known to have been killed.

attackcasualtiesKyiv
