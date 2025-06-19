First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine

A Russian Shahed drone fitted with a camera, an artificial intelligence module and a radio control system allowing it to be controlled from Russia has been discovered in Ukraine, the first time such a drone has been found in the country.

Source: Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, a specialist in military radio technology, as reported by Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details. Beskrestnov states that the development of such a Shahed had been known for some time, but this marks the first confirmed use.

"The radio modem allows the Shahed to be controlled at a distance of up to 150 kilometres from the Russian border or the front line, or over greater distances if airborne repeaters are used in our airspace," the specialist explained.

Modified Shahed Photo: Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov

It was previously reported that several major modifications have been made to the drone design over the past year. One such change involves a significant upgrade to the warhead. Additionally, the UAV’s explosive payload has increased from 50 to 90 kg. Some drones are now also equipped with Starlink terminals.

Foreign journalists have also claimed that Shahed drones could connect to the Ukrainian mobile network. However, Beskrestnov has refuted this claim.

Background: Meanwhile, the open-source intelligence channel Dnipro OSINT recently reported that Russia is expanding production capacity for Shaheds at a facility in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan. The Telegram channel published a satellite image showing new building work covering an area of approximately 1.39 sq km.

