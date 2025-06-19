All Sections
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video

Iryna BatiukThursday, 19 June 2025, 09:58
Mykola Shot in the Unbroken centre. Photo: Suspilne Lviv/Iryna Mochulska

Prosthetists in Lviv have provided 40-year-old Mykola Shot, a veteran who lost all his limbs in the war, with new specially designed permanent prosthetic legs.

Source: Unbroken National Rehabilitation Centre

Details: The man appreciated the prostheses’ special design. He wanted his stump sockets to be painted in military camouflage.

"This will be my symbol of resilience and invincibility. I wanted it to be exactly like this," said Mykola.

His wish was fulfilled by the centre's prosthetist, Oles Solodukha. The soldier eagerly awaited this moment.

Unbroken posted a video which shows the veteran taking his first steps with his new prosthesis with joy on his face, feeling focused and confident.

Forty-year-old Mykola Shot was a fighter in the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade. He lost all his limbs in a mortar attack near Chasiv Yar. Despite his severe injury, the veteran is making incredible efforts to adapt to life in new circumstances and dreams of participating in the Paralympic Games.

At the rehabilitation centre, Mykola Shot is described as a "symbol of invincibility." His path to recovery is said to be an example of the indomitable spirit of Ukrainian defenders.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that a veteran who had lost both legs danced with his beloved wife for the first time since his injury.


