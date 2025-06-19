All Sections
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 19 June 2025, 10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

An employee of Khersonoblenergo [the state-owned energy company that supplies power in Kherson Oblast - ed.] has been killed in a Russian attack while performing his duties.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Quote: "An employee in the energy sector, 38-year-old substation service electrician Oleksii Bevza, has been killed in an enemy drone attack while carrying out his duties," the ministry said.

Details: It is reported that Oleksii was carrying out repair work after a previous attack. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Background: On 17 June, Russia attacked a DTEK crew in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two energy workers. DTEK is the largest private energy company in Ukraine.

