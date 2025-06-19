All Sections
Family and two brothers killed in Russian missile strike on Kyiv

Tatiana BugayenkoThursday, 19 June 2025, 17:28
Members of the Shobyk family whose lives were claimed by the Russian attack: the father, mother, their eldest son and his girlfriend were killed. Photo: Facebook

On the night of 16-17 June, a Russian missile strike on Kyiv claimed the lives of 28 people. Among the victims were the Shobyk family, who lived on the second floor of a high-rise building.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life) 

Details: The Shobyk family – father Rostyslav, mother Inna, their 22-year-old son Artem and his 21-year-old girlfriend Veronika Kushnyrenko – were all killed when a Russian ballistic missile hit the building. 

Advertisement:

The only member of the family to survive was 12-year-old Illia, the youngest son, who was staying with his grandmother.

"There are no words to describe this pain," Tetiana, a relative of theirs, wrote on Facebook. "The pain of a mother who, at 88, will have to bury her last son (her first son, my father, died in 2006) and her grandson. We will never forget. We will never forgive."

The strike also killed two brothers, Artem and Maksym Tverdokhlib, according to a post by the Parafiivka Lyceum in Chernihiv Oblast, the school they both attended. Maksym was 31 and Artem was 29.

 
Artem and Maksym Tverdokhlib were killed in the Russian strike on 17 June.
Photo: Parafiivka Lyceum

Yuliia Kyriienko-Merinova, a journalist who was working at the scene, said Artem and Maksym had initially gone to the shelter when the first Shahed drones struck. The brothers had called their mother before then deciding to go back to their apartment for unknown reasons. After the missile struck, nothing more was heard from them.

Background: Earlier we reported on 31-year-old Dmytro Isaiienko, who was also killed in the strike. His parents waited all day by the destroyed building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, hoping desperately that he would be found alive – but the miracle did not happen.

