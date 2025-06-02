Trump ally Senator Graham pushes for new sanctions against Russia ahead of G7 Summit – Bloomberg

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham speaking during a press conference at Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv on 30 May. Photo: Getty Images

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime ally of US President Donald Trump, has announced his intention to push for the introduction of new sanctions against Russia ahead of the G7 summit, which will take place from 15 to 17 June in Canada.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: In a joint statement with Democrat Richard Blumenthal, he stressed that the sanctions should be imposed by mid-June to send a clear signal to China and other countries helping the Kremlin circumvent international restrictions.

"By the G7 summit, we hope to have sanctions put in place – in coordination with Europe – to deliver an unequivocal message to China," they said after talks in Paris with French officials.

Graham and Blumenthal noted that their sanctions bill against Russia, which provides for the introduction of a 500% tariff on imports from countries that buy Russian energy resources, has been supported by 82 senators.

"Russia indiscriminately kills men, women and children. It's time for the world to act decisively against Russia's aggression by holding China and others accountable for buying cheap Russian oil that props up Putin's war machine. If you want this war to end, push China to help end it," Graham wrote on X (Twitter).

Quote from Bloomberg: "It's still unclear whether Trump, who has been pushing for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, is ready to embrace tougher action against Moscow. But in recent days, Trump has been expressing new frustration with President Vladimir Putin." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Graham and Blumenthal also held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We assured President Macron and his team that we believe Putin is playing games regarding peace and is actually preparing for a military offensive in the late summer or early fall," they said.

Background:

Graham expects the upper house of Congress to begin considering new large-scale sanctions against Russia as early as this week due to the lack of progress in achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine.

As for the lower house of Congress, whose consent will also be needed to approve the new sanctions, Graham said there are "House members that are ready to move in the House, and you'll see congressional action".

The senators have regularly issued threats of what they describe as "bone-crushing" sanctions against Russia, although these have not yet been implemented.

