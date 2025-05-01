Republican Lindsey Graham, one of Donald Trump’s key allies in the US Senate, claims that over 70 of his colleagues are ready to vote for new "bone-crushing" sanctions against Russia and huge tariffs on countries that assist Moscow.

Details: Lindsey Graham stated that 72 members of the US Senate are ready to vote for a bill introducing new "bone-crushing" sanctions against Russia, as well as huge tariffs on countries that purchase Russian energy resources and other core export products, if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin continues to avoid serious negotiations to end the war.

Graham said that the bill would also receive sufficient support in the House of Representatives.

"The goal is to help the president," Graham noted.

Bloomberg, which has reviewed the draft bill, reports that it proposes 500% tariffs on imports from countries that buy Russian oil, petroleum products, gas or uranium.

Other sanctions would prohibit US citizens from purchasing Russian sovereign debt.

"I want a negotiated end to the war, honourably and just. I think Trump’s the best person to achieve that goal, but these sanctions represent the Senate’s view that we see the primary bad guy being Russia," Graham said.

He added that Putin "would be making a huge mistake to try to play Trump", which is why this bill had been introduced.

"When President Trump believes that we’ve reached an impasse, then watch for action," said Graham, noting that at that point, Putin will have to choose between engaging in serious negotiations to end the war or facing a scenario in which the Russian economy is "crushed".

Background:

Earlier, following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican, Trump criticised Russia’s recent strikes on Ukrainian cities and voiced doubt that Putin wants to end the war, also threatening him with sanctions.

In an interview with ABC News, Trump did not say whether he trusts Putin but suggested that Putin "would like to stop the war".

