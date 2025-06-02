Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia

The Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Türkiye for the second round of talks with the Russian delegation.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, Spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, speaking to journalists, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul on Monday 2 June for the second round of talks with the Russian delegation.

Talks between the representatives of the two countries are scheduled for the second half of the day.

Background:

On 1 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the updated composition of the Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul "regarding the achievement of a just and lasting peace".

The delegation is again led by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, but Oleksii Malovatskyi, Head of the International and Operational Law Department of the Central Legal Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, does not appear on the new list.

Instead, Andrii Fomin, Yevhenii Ostrianskyi and Yurii Kovbasa have been added.

On 28 May, Russia said it wanted new talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on Monday 2 June, where it would present a memorandum with proposals for a ceasefire and an end to the war.

Meanwhile, Ukraine noted that in order to achieve results at the meeting, it needed to review the Russian memorandum beforehand.

