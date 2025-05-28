All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia proposes next round of talks with Ukraine on 2 June in Istanbul – Russia's foreign minister

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 28 May 2025, 19:20
Russia proposes next round of talks with Ukraine on 2 June in Istanbul – Russia's foreign minister
Lavrov. Photo: Tass

Russia has proposed that the second round of negotiations with Ukraine be held in Istanbul on 2 June, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing Lavrov

Details: Lavrov claimed that the Russian side had "promptly" developed a memorandum "outlining Russia’s position on all aspects of reliably addressing the root causes".

Advertisement:

He stated that the Russian delegation, led by Vladimir Medinsky, is prepared to present this document to the Ukrainian side during the second round of negotiations in Istanbul on 2 June.

Background:

  • On 16 May, direct talks were held in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations for the first time in over three years. Serhii Kyslytsia, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, a member of Ukraine’s delegation at the Istanbul talks with Russia, stated that the Russian representatives, led by Medinsky, behaved aggressively and issued direct threats to the Ukrainian side.
  • On 19 May, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time.
  • On 19 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv would be waiting for the Russian memorandum. "If Russia proposes a memorandum, we will be able to formulate our vision," he noted.
  • On 23 May, Zelenskyy stated that the fact that Russia had been drafting a so-called "memorandum" on a ceasefire for a week is a mockery of the entire world.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

negotiationsRusso-Ukrainian warpeaceRussia
Advertisement:
EU plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027
Ukrainian drones strike Russian missile plant near Moscow – photos, video
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
Zelenskyy: US will not support Ukraine leaving controlled areas
German pro-Russian politician demands referendum on Taurus supply to Ukraine
All News
negotiations
Russia says it has proposed date and venue for new talks with Ukraine
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
Russian foreign minister reveals Moscow's demands for next round of talks with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:23
EU plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027
20:12
Woman killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast, 9 civilians injured over past day
20:04
Trump "very, very disappointed" but still unsure whether Putin is deceiving him
19:20
Russia proposes next round of talks with Ukraine on 2 June in Istanbul – Russia's foreign minister
19:03
Eleven Ukrainian children evacuated from occupation, including daughter of Azovstal defender freed after three years in captivity
18:58
Ukraine's defence minister reveals details of IRIS-T production deal for Ukraine
18:40
Russia says it has proposed date and venue for new talks with Ukraine
18:22
Funeral held for three siblings killed in Russian strike on Zhytomyr Oblast
17:49
EXPLAINERWill Hungary lose its EU veto power and which countries oppose it
17:40
Germany commits €5bn to Ukraine for weapons and air defence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: