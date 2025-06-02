Czechia reacts to Ukrainian strike on Russian strategic aircraft

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, commenting on the attack on Russian strategic aircraft, has said that it is in Europe's interest to have a strong and well-armed Ukraine as an ally.

Source: Lipavský on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lipavský noted that after the Ukrainian attack on Russian airfields, he expects Russian strategic aircraft to violate NATO airspace by 30% less.

Advertisement:

"It is confirmed that it is in our security interests to have a strong, stable and well-armed Ukraine as an ally," he added.

Background:

On 1 June, a series of strikes on Russian aircraft took place at at least four airfields in Russia.

A Ukrainska Pravda source said this was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine which resulted in the destruction of about 40 aircraft, including strategic bombers.

A source also told Ukrainska Pravda that the special operation, codenamed Pavutyna (Spider's Web), had been in preparation for over a year and a half. As part of the operation, the special services first transported FPV drones to Russia and then mobile wooden crates in which the drones were hidden.

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide reiterated Ukraine’s right to defend itself following a series of drone strikes on Russian airfields on Sunday 1 June.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!