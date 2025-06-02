Czechia reacts to Ukrainian strike on Russian strategic aircraft
Monday, 2 June 2025, 10:33
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, commenting on the attack on Russian strategic aircraft, has said that it is in Europe's interest to have a strong and well-armed Ukraine as an ally.
Source: Lipavský on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Lipavský noted that after the Ukrainian attack on Russian airfields, he expects Russian strategic aircraft to violate NATO airspace by 30% less.
"It is confirmed that it is in our security interests to have a strong, stable and well-armed Ukraine as an ally," he added.
Background:
- On 1 June, a series of strikes on Russian aircraft took place at at least four airfields in Russia.
- A Ukrainska Pravda source said this was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine which resulted in the destruction of about 40 aircraft, including strategic bombers.
- A source also told Ukrainska Pravda that the special operation, codenamed Pavutyna (Spider's Web), had been in preparation for over a year and a half. As part of the operation, the special services first transported FPV drones to Russia and then mobile wooden crates in which the drones were hidden.
- Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide reiterated Ukraine’s right to defend itself following a series of drone strikes on Russian airfields on Sunday 1 June.
