All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine launches large-scale drone attack on Russian airfields, 40 strategic bombers reportedly hit – videos

Roman Petrenko, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 1 June 2025, 13:56
Ukraine launches large-scale drone attack on Russian airfields, 40 strategic bombers reportedly hit – videos
Screenshot

A large number of Russian strategic bombers are reported to be ablaze following drone attacks on Russian airfields carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on 1 June.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in the SSU

Details: The source shared a video in which the voice of SSU chief Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk is heard commenting on a strike: "This is what the Belaya airfield [in Russia’s Irkutsk Oblast – ed.] looks like now – enemy strategic aircraft."

Advertisement:

The source explained that the SSU is conducting a large-scale special operation to destroy bombers in the Russian rear. SSU drones are targeting the aircraft that bomb Ukrainian cities every night.

A total of 40 aircraft are known to have been destroyed – A-50s, Tu-95s and Tu-22M3s.

Our source said this unique special operation has been named Pavutyna ("Web").

Early estimates suggest that the damage inflicted on Russian aircraft exceeds US$2 billion.

Ukrainska Pravda has found that the SSU targeted four Russian military airfields simultaneously

Sources report that the planes are burning at the airfields Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya and Ivanovo.

Later, Russian media and propagandists claimed that Ukrainian drones had been launched from lorries parked at petrol stations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

State Security Service of Ukraineaircraft
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander submits resignation
Ukraine's Pavutyna operation: 18 months in planning, 41 Russian bombers hit – photos
Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine's participation in Istanbul talks with Russia
Ukrainian Svitolina stuns world number four to reach Roland Garros quarter finals
Ukraine shot down 385 Russian drones and missiles in record attack
updatedRussia launches missile strike on Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit: 12 killed, 60 injured
All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine's Pavutyna operation: 18 months in planning, 41 Russian bombers hit – photos
Ukrainian drones launched from lorries target Russian airfields, reports claim – videos
Ukrainian drones destroy Russian radar station and storage points in Black Sea
RECENT NEWS
17:20
One of bridges blown up in Russia was demolished due to irreparable damage
17:14
Ukraine to present peace roadmap at Istanbul talks – Reuters
16:35
updatedRussian delegation departs to Istanbul for Ukraine talks, Russian news agencies say
16:12
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander submits resignation
15:55
Ukraine's Pavutyna operation: 18 months in planning, 41 Russian bombers hit – photos
15:13
Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine's participation in Istanbul talks with Russia
14:54
Ukrainian drones launched from lorries target Russian airfields, reports claim – videos
14:52
Oil tanker bound for Russia runs aground off Swedish coast
14:40
Ukrainian Svitolina stuns world number four to reach Roland Garros quarter finals
14:35
updatedRussian drone and artillery assault on Kherson leaves two killed, four injured – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: