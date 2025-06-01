Ukraine launches large-scale drone attack on Russian airfields, 40 strategic bombers reportedly hit – videos

A large number of Russian strategic bombers are reported to be ablaze following drone attacks on Russian airfields carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on 1 June.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in the SSU

Details: The source shared a video in which the voice of SSU chief Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk is heard commenting on a strike: "This is what the Belaya airfield [in Russia’s Irkutsk Oblast – ed.] looks like now – enemy strategic aircraft."

The source explained that the SSU is conducting a large-scale special operation to destroy bombers in the Russian rear. SSU drones are targeting the aircraft that bomb Ukrainian cities every night.

A total of 40 aircraft are known to have been destroyed – A-50s, Tu-95s and Tu-22M3s.

СБУ масово атакує аеродроми РФ, відомо про ураження 40 стратегічних бомбардувальників – джерело https://t.co/On2tem0k7e pic.twitter.com/wahCpnUZyp — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 1, 2025

Our source said this unique special operation has been named Pavutyna ("Web").

Додаткові відео атаки дронів СБУ по російських аеродромах 1 червня. https://t.co/On2tem0k7e pic.twitter.com/sT5T7WxUH7 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 1, 2025

Early estimates suggest that the damage inflicted on Russian aircraft exceeds US$2 billion.

Ukrainska Pravda has found that the SSU targeted four Russian military airfields simultaneously.

Sources report that the planes are burning at the airfields Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya and Ivanovo.

Later, Russian media and propagandists claimed that Ukrainian drones had been launched from lorries parked at petrol stations.

