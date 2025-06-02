Mykolaiv marines show how they wipe out Russian forces on Pokrovsk front – video

Soldiers from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi have shown footage of Russian military equipment being destroyed and personnel being killed on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: 36th Separate Marine Brigade; an Ukrainska Pravda source in the military

Details: A source told Ukrainska Pravda that the video shows the most effective strikes of the past week.

A mechanised assault by Russian troops using a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle was stopped by attack drones and Russian armoured vehicles were completely destroyed using a Javelin anti-tank system.

Mykolaiv marines also wiped out an assault unit of four Russian soldiers on motorcycles using FPV drones.

Three more Russian soldiers hiding in shelters were also killed with FPV drones.

