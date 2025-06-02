Ukraine aligns positions with Germany, Italy and UK ahead of talks with Russia in Istanbul

First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia and Ukrainian delegation member Oleksandr Bevz have met with representatives of Ukraine’s European partners – Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom – ahead of negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul.

Details: On 2 June in Istanbul, Kyslytsia and Bevz held talks with representatives of Germany, Italy and the UK. The parties coordinated their positions ahead of a meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations later today. The Ukrainian delegation reaffirmed the country’s commitment to peace efforts.

The Ukrainian side outlined the agenda items in detail, including a meeting of the two leaders, a full ceasefire and humanitarian confidence-building measures.

On 1 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the updated composition of Ukraine’s delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.

As in the previous delegation, it is headed by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov. However, Oleksii Malovatskyi, head of the International and Operational Law Directorate at the General Staff’s Legal Department, was excluded.

Three new members – Andrii Fomin, Yevhenii Ostrianskyi and Yurii Kovbasa – have been added.

On 2 June, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Türkiye for the second round of negotiations with the Russian delegation, scheduled to begin at around 13:00 Kyiv time.

