Ukraine aligns positions with Germany, Italy and UK ahead of talks with Russia in Istanbul

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 2 June 2025, 12:37
Ukrainian delegation. Photo: Tykhyi on X (Twitter)

First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia and Ukrainian delegation member Oleksandr Bevz have met with representatives of Ukraine’s European partners – Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom – ahead of negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul.

Source: Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 2 June in Istanbul, Kyslytsia and Bevz held talks with representatives of Germany, Italy and the UK. The parties coordinated their positions ahead of a meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations later today. The Ukrainian delegation reaffirmed the country’s commitment to peace efforts.

The Ukrainian side outlined the agenda items in detail, including a meeting of the two leaders, a full ceasefire and humanitarian confidence-building measures.

Background: 

  • On 1 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the updated composition of Ukraine’s delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.
  • As in the previous delegation, it is headed by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov. However, Oleksii Malovatskyi, head of the International and Operational Law Directorate at the General Staff’s Legal Department, was excluded.
  • Three new members – Andrii Fomin, Yevhenii Ostrianskyi and Yurii Kovbasa – have been added.
  • On 2 June, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Türkiye for the second round of negotiations with the Russian delegation, scheduled to begin at around 13:00 Kyiv time.

