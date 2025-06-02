Russia's Medinsky called Ukraine's demand for return of deported children a "show for European old ladies"

During talks in Istanbul, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, reacted with disdain to Ukraine's demand for the return of children deported to Russia, reportedly calling the handover of the list of children "a show for childless European old ladies".

Source: The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll on X (Twitter), citing a source familiar with the progress of the negotiations in Istanbul

Details: According to the source, when the Ukrainian side handed the Russians a list of hundreds of deported children, Medinsky responded: "Don’t put on a show for bleeding-heart European old ladies with no children of their own."

— Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) June 2, 2025

During the talks in Istanbul on 2 June, the Ukrainian side handed over a list of deported children whom Russia must return.

Prior to the negotiations, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia and Oleksandr Bevz, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, met with representatives of three of Ukraine's European partners – Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Earlier reports outlined the proposals that the Ukrainian delegation brought to Istanbul.

