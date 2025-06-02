All Sections
No change in Russia's ultimatum demands on Ukraine at Istanbul talks – Axios

Oleh PavliukMonday, 2 June 2025, 18:48
No change in Russia's ultimatum demands on Ukraine at Istanbul talks – Axios
The Russian delegation. Photo: Getty Images

The so-called "memorandum" containing proposals for a ceasefire and an end to the war, which Russia handed over to Ukraine on 2 June, also contains ultimatums regarding the recognition of the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Source: Axios, citing a Ukrainian official who spoke on condition of anonymity, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Axios' source reported that Russia's position as outlined in the "memorandum" remains "as per usual" and includes demands for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from territories claimed by Russia.

The Russian delegation also offered to return 10 illegally abducted Ukrainian children by 10 July – a fraction of those on the list that Ukraine handed over during the negotiations.

Two Axios sources said that Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, denied that Russia has abducted tens of thousands of Ukrainian children, claiming this was "propaganda", and told the Ukrainian side not to "throw around crazy numbers".

"There are no abductions. Russian soldiers don’t do that. They only saved them because their lives were in danger. Don't put on a show for bleeding-heart European old ladies with no children of their own," Axios quoted Medinsky as saying.

Background:

