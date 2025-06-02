All Sections
Ukraine and Russia conclude talks in Istanbul: Ukraine hands over list of deported children to Russia

Oleh PavliukMonday, 2 June 2025, 16:30
Second Round Of Ukraine-Russia talks on 2 June in Istanbul. Photo: Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs via Getty Images

The negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, which took place on Monday 2 June in Istanbul, have concluded.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS, as reported by European Pravda

Detail: The talks between the Ukrainian and Russian representatives lasted for just over an hour. They were preceded by an opening statement from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who was present in the negotiation room.

The conclusion of the talks was indirectly confirmed by Andrii Yermak,  Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, who wrote on Telegram that the Ukrainian side had "officially handed over to the Russian side a list of Ukrainian children who must be returned [by Russia – ed.]".

"We are talking about hundreds of children who were illegally deported, forcibly relocated, or are being held in temporarily occupied territories by Russia," Yermak wrote.

Background:

  • Ahead of negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia and Ukrainian delegation member Oleksandr Bevz met with representatives of Ukraine’s European partners – Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.
  • Earlier reports outlined the proposals with which the Ukrainian delegation travelled to Istanbul.

