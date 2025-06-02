All Sections
Zelenskyy and NATO secretary general discuss "proper representation" of Ukraine at next summit

Oleh PavliukMonday, 2 June 2025, 21:02
Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Mark Rutte. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic summit in Vilnius on Monday 2 June.

Source: European Pravda; Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: The Ukrainian president said he had told Rutte about the agreements reached during the Istanbul talks on the exchange of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children, as well as Russia's refusal to unconditionally cease fire.

"Only a significant increase in pressure can change this refusal," Zelenskyy stressed.

Zelenskyy and Rutte also discussed further diplomatic steps and defence support for Kyiv, with an emphasis on longer-range aircraft.

"It is also important that Ukraine is properly represented at the next NATO summit in The Hague. This will send the right signal to Russia," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that because of US President Donald Trump, NATO is preparing a mini-declaration for the summit in The Hague, likely without mentioning Ukraine.
  • There have also been reports that the US is opposed to Zelenskyy being invited to the NATO summit. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied these reports.

