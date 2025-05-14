US opposes inviting Zelenskyy to NATO summit in The Hague

The United States is opposed to inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague on 24-25 June.

Source: Dutch broadcaster NOS, citing unnamed NATO sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The issue of possibly inviting Zelenskyy to the NATO summit is being discussed on the sidelines of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Türkiye on Wednesday.

Quote from NOS: "NATO sources say the US is opposing Zelenskyy’s attendance at next month’s summit. President Trump’s administration does not particularly support the idea, partly due to tense relations between the two leaders."

Details: One source told the broadcaster that refusing to invite Zelenskyy would be "a diplomatic disaster for the Netherlands that no spokesperson could justify".

Meanwhile, NOS sources emphasised that there are still six weeks to go before the NATO summit, and the situation may change.

Background:

The Financial Times reported that EU capitals are urging Brussels to avoid any conflicts with Donald Trump ahead of the NATO summit in June in order not to jeopardise the event.

NATO allies have begun to work on an agreement to significantly increase defence spending in response to the US president’s demand that 5% of GDP be allocated for military purposes.

