Performances cancelled at Sumy National Theatre due to security concerns

Anastasiia BolshakovaFriday, 20 June 2025, 15:02
Photo: Mykhailo Shchepkin Sumy National Theatre

The Mykhailo Shchepkin National Theatre in Sumy is ending its theatre season on the main stage earlier than planned due to the security situation in the region. Three performances have been cancelled so far and ticket refunds will be issued to the audience.

Source: Mykhailo Shchepkin National Theatre

Quote: "Due to the unstable security situation in the city, we have been forced to cancel all performances on the main stage for the remainder of the 92nd theatre season."

Details: The performances of Alice in Wonderland on 26 June, Much Ado About Nothing by Luhansk Oblast Theatre on 27 June and Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors on 4 and 5 July have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, all other performances are still available on the Small and Experimental stages. Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors will also be performed on tour at the Ivan Franko Theatre in Kyiv.

Although Sumy Oblast had not seen intense hostilities for some time, it has appeared almost daily in recent weeks in updates of the interactive map of hostilities by DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts. Read more in a report by Ukrainska Pravda journalist Olha Kyrylenko.

"Over the past few months, Russia has occupied around a dozen small border villages in Sumy Oblast and is now pushing further towards three settlements that are crucial for the logistics of Ukraine's defence forces: Yunakivka, Pysarivka and Khotin," Kyrylenko said.

Suspension of cultural events due to security

A few days ago, Ukrainian writer and soldier Vitalii Zapeka announced that the first book festival in Poltava would be postponed due to security concerns for participants and visitors.

Zapeka had earlier told Chytomo, a Ukrainian publishing industry news outlet, that the festival would focus exclusively on Ukrainian literature, with no translated works. The emphasis is on direct communication between authors and readers.

The dates of the festival are currently unknown.

Advertisement:
