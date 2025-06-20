Russian mine kills endangered Przewalski's horse in Ukraine's Chornobyl zone

A Przewalski's horse was blown up by a mine in Chornobyl. IlluStockstrative photo: rixipix/Depositphotos

A Przewalski's horse, an animal listed in Ukraine’s Red Book of endangered species, has been blown up by a mine in the Chornobyl exclusion zone. Its body was found near former Russian positions.

Source: State Border Service (Northern Border)

Details: The explosion, which occurred near the border with Belarus, was heard by State Border Service employees. They found the mutilated body of the animal near one of the abandoned forest routes where the Russian forces had previously been stationed.

Advertisement:

"This tragic incident highlights the long-term consequences of military aggression: even after the retreat of Russian troops, the deadly danger remains, threatening not only wild animals but also people," the border guards emphasised.

Przhevalski's horse killed near the border with Belarus Photo: Northern border. State Border Service/Facebook

Przewalski's horse is a subspecies of wild horse listed in the Red Book. It has successfully adapted to semi-wild conditions and has become one of the symbols of ecological restoration of the territory affected by the Chornobyl accident.

The Chornobyl zone is currently closed to visitors. The State Border Guard Service noted that engineering work and mine-laying work are constantly being carried out on the border with Belarus.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!