Russian attacks kill and injure 15 in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces killed and injured 15 people on 21 June.

Details: Russian strikes killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast: one in Sloviansk and one in Kostiantynivka.

Another 13 people in the region were injured that day, particularly three in Sloviansk, two in each of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Semenivka and one in each of Bilokuzmynivka and Illinivka.

