Russian forces damage power grid in Kyiv
Monday, 23 June 2025, 12:49
Russian forces damaged the power grid in Kyiv during their attack on the city on the night of 22-23 June.
Source: DTEK energy company
Quote: "It was another extremely difficult night for the capital. The power grid also came under fire, including one of DTEK’s transformer substations."
Details: During the night, power engineers restored electricity to over 300 households using backup systems. As of now, all Kyiv residents have electricity.
Background:
- On 6 June, Russian attacks left 2,167 households on the city’s left bank temporarily without electricity.
- On 17 June, 1,148 homes in Kyiv were left without power due to Russian strikes.
