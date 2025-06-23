All Sections
Russian forces damage power grid in Kyiv

Alyona KyrychenkoMonday, 23 June 2025, 12:49
Russian forces damaged the power grid in Kyiv during their attack on the city on the night of 22-23 June.

Source: DTEK energy company

Quote: "It was another extremely difficult night for the capital. The power grid also came under fire, including one of DTEK’s transformer substations." 

Details: During the night, power engineers restored electricity to over 300 households using backup systems. As of now, all Kyiv residents have electricity.

Background:

  • On 6 June, Russian attacks left 2,167 households on the city’s left bank temporarily without electricity.
  • On 17 June, 1,148 homes in Kyiv were left without power due to Russian strikes.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

