Hungary and Slovakia to block EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced on 23 June that Hungary and Slovakia have decided not to support the European Union’s 18th package of sanctions against Russia, sending a strong message against restrictions on Russian energy imports.

Source: Szijjártó in a statement during a press conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szijjártó explained that Hungary and Slovakia opposed the sanctions package in response to EU plans to phase out Russian energy imports, which would prevent member states from purchasing affordable Russian natural gas and oil.

"We did this because the European Union wants to prohibit member states, including Hungary and Slovakia, from buying cheap Russian natural gas and cheap Russian oil, as they did before," Szijjártó said.

Background:

On 17 June, the European Commission proposed a legally binding ban on EU imports of Russian gas and liquefied natural gas by the end of 2027, designed to ensure that Hungary and Slovakia could not block the plan.

A few days later, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán urged the EU to abandon the proposed ban on Russian energy, citing an expected rise in energy prices following US military action against Iran.

Analysts note that oil prices, which have surged since Israel’s attacks on Iran began a week ago, could heighten inflationary pressure in Central Europe.

