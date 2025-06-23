All Sections
Bodies of 11-year-old girl and her mother recovered from rubble in Kyiv

Olena BarsukovaMonday, 23 June 2025, 16:44
Bodies of 11-year-old girl and her mother recovered from rubble in Kyiv
Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

The body of an 11-year-old girl has been recovered from the rubble of a four-storey building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district which was hit by the Russians.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details: Earlier, rescue workers recovered the body of her 41-year-old mother.

So far, nine people have been killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv on 23 June.

Rescue workers are continuing to sort through the damaged structures of the building under which people may be trapped.

