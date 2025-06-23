All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Italy has frozen Russian assets worth over €2.3 billion since 2022

Oleksii ArtemchukMonday, 23 June 2025, 17:23
Italy has frozen Russian assets worth over €2.3 billion since 2022
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Italy has frozen the assets of Russian oligarchs worth €2.3 billion since 2022.

Source: Reuters

Details: Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Italy has frozen assets belonging to Russian businessmen worth approximately €2.3 billion (approx. US$2.6 billion). The list of seized property includes bank accounts, yachts, cars and luxury villas.

Advertisement:

These actions are part of the European Union's sanctions against the Kremlin and its allies. The Bank of Italy last updated its data in June 2023, when the total value of frozen assets reached US$2.5 billion.

In early June 2025, the Italian tax police sequestered the Iranian company Irital Shipping Lines and seized two properties worth over €1 million for Iran's involvement in supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The property is being held by the Italian State Property Agency. According to official data, the cost incurred to do this had amounted to €31.7 million by February 2024 alone. According to Reuters’ estimates, the amount could exceed €45 million by June 2025.

Background:

  • The UK and the EU have been stepping up negotiations on how to confiscate frozen Russian assets in order to increase pressure on Russia ahead of possible peace talks to end the war against Ukraine.
  • Ukraine plans to confiscate US$300 billion in frozen Russian assets held in the accounts of international financial institutions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ItalyRussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
White House recommends halting funding for investigations into Russian crimes in Ukraine – Reuters
EU leaders agree to extend all sanctions against Russia, but not 18th package
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
All News
Italy
Italy's foreign minister condemns Russia's latest large-scale airstrike on Ukraine
Italian PM urges ceasefire and peace in Istanbul talks
Italy expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire
RECENT NEWS
13:19
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
13:13
"You are the true Hungary": an open letter to the Hungarian people
12:24
Russia's reserves decrease threefold, but potential to finance war remains - Ukraine's National Bank 
12:18
Ukrainian defence ministry promises to increase long-range operations in Russia
12:03
Ukraine's defence minister reveals when Ukraine plans to discuss Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
11:45
Zelenskyy expects EU to approve 18th sanctions package in June despite opposition from Hungarian and Slovak PMs
11:32
Orbán claims Hungary has halted Ukraine's EU accession
10:19
Netherlands and Belgium hand over two minehunters to Ukraine – video
10:06
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
09:46
Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises again
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: