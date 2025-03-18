All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

UK and EU to discuss confiscation of frozen Russian assets – Bloomberg

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 18 March 2025, 12:25
UK and EU to discuss confiscation of frozen Russian assets – Bloomberg
UK and EU flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom and the European Union are intensifying negotiations on how to confiscate frozen Russian assets to increase pressure on Russia ahead of potential peace talks on ending its war against Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: The UK Foreign Office reported that Foreign Secretary David Lammy and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas will meet in London on Tuesday 17 March, to discuss "innovative initiatives" aimed at increasing European defence funding and enhancing military readiness.

Advertisement:

The talks will also cover legal and financial mechanisms that would allow Europe to seize billions of dollars in Russian assets.

People familiar with the matter stated that despite progress, some countries, including Belgium and Germany, still oppose such measures due to concerns about violating the principle of state immunity in international law and the potential consequences for the euro.

Europe is seeking to ramp up pressure on Russia ahead of another scheduled phone call between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. The US is urging Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire, which Ukraine is willing to accept.

The EU, the Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia have frozen approximately US$280 billion worth of Russian central bank assets in the form of securities and cash, primarily through the Belgian clearinghouse Euroclear. Additionally, sanctions against Russian oligarchs have resulted in the freezing of about US$58 billion in real estate, yachts and private jets.

Background:

  • On 12 March, the French National Assembly reviewed a resolution calling for the seizure of Russian assets in favour of Ukraine.
  • Ukraine plans to confiscate US$300 billion in frozen Russian assets held in international financial institutions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKEU
Advertisement:
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
All News
UK
UK foreign secretary: G7 ready to put pressure on Russia to agree to ceasefire
Pause in US sharing intelligence caused no major change in Russo-Ukrainian war – UK foreign secretary
UK says "significant number" of countries ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial
20:36
Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
20:23
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
19:38
Woman killed, another person injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
18:55
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo
18:28
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
17:43
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
15:41
updatedUkraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: