Ukraine to develop its own missiles for NASAMS air defence systems

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 23 June 2025, 18:27
Ukraine to develop its own missiles for NASAMS air defence systems
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Norway’s largest defence company, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA), is deepening cooperation with Ukraine to produce new versions of air defence missiles. The relevant agreements were announced during the opening of the company's office in Ukraine. 

Source:  press service of the Ministry of Strategic Industries 

Details: The agreements primarily concern the development and production of Ukrainian versions of missiles for the Norwegian-American NASAMS air defence system.

The opening of KDA’s representative office in Ukraine will make it possible to develop joint production of air and sea unmanned systems and air defence equipment as well as improve high-tech weapons. A memorandum to this effect was signed with two Ukrainian companies.

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov stressed that a number of joint solutions based on the NASAMS air defence system will soon be developed. In addition, strengthening cooperation with Kongsberg will improve the air defence systems already in place in the Ukrainian army, which will be a key element in protecting the population and critical infrastructure amid constant Russian attacks.

"This month alone, the enemy launched more than 3,500 missiles and UAVs. We are working to scale up production and speed up deliveries," the Defence Minister said. 

Background: Earlier, it became known that Kongsberg is developing cooperation with the US-based company Raytheon to develop a new GhostEye radar for the NASAMS air defence system. The new mobile sensor system will detect aircraft, helicopters, drones and missiles at medium range.

