Ukraine's experience in war significantly improves Patriot air defence system – The War Zone

Khrystoforov VladyslavTuesday, 24 June 2025, 13:34
Patriot air defence system. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian air defence's experience of repelling large-scale Russian missile and drone attacks has substantially increased the efficiency of the Patriot air defence system.

Source: Tyler Rogoway, editor-in-chief of The War Zone, a US military technology, strategy and foreign policy platform, expressed this opinion on X (Twitter), Militarnyi reports

Details: Rogoway reported that a number of updates to the Patriot software were implemented shortly after intensive combat use in Ukraine. The experience of the Russo-Ukrainian war formed the basis for the modernisation of the system’s hardware.

Advertisement:

The Patriot systems in the PAC-3 modification have extensive experience in successfully repelling Russian combined attacks by using a significant number of manoeuvring Russian ballistic missiles, including the latest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Tyler Rogoway noted that anti-aircraft gunners from Saudi Arabia also played a role in modernising the American system, having gained experience in repelling air attacks by the Houthis. However, the experience of the Ukrainian air defence forces remains the primary factor in improving the system.

Incidentally, against the backdrop of uncertainty regarding the supply of the necessary number of missiles for the Patriot air defence system and other high-tech American-made air defence systems to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukraine has begun developing its own missiles for the NASAMS air defence system. This work will be carried out in cooperation with the Norwegian company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

