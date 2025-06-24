All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine opens first mental health centre in Lviv for survivors of captivity and torture – photos

Anna KovalenkoTuesday, 24 June 2025, 17:42
Ukraine opens first mental health centre in Lviv for survivors of captivity and torture – photos
Inpatient and outpatient care will be provided at the centre. Photo: Andrii Sadovyi on Telegram

The St Leo the Great Mental Health Centre, dedicated to treating people who have survived torture and psychological trauma in captivity, has opened in Lviv, becoming the first of its kind in Ukraine.

Source: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi; Lviv Oblast State Administration on Facebook

 
Inpatient and outpatient care will be provided at the centre. 
Photo: Andrii Sadovyi on Telegram
 
Photo: Andrii Sadovyi on Telegram
 
Photo: Andrii Sadovyi on Telegram

Details: The centre, part of the Nezlamni (Unbroken) National Rehabilitation Centre system, spans over 1,100 sq m and is equipped with 27 beds for inpatient treatment, offices for outpatient care and rooms for art therapy.

Advertisement:

Nezlamni Ukraine told Ukrainian Pravda.Zhyttia (Life) that the centre will offer psychiatric consultations, individual and group therapies.

Ukrainians who have survived captivity will receive support from psychiatrists and psychotherapists specialising in various treatments, specifically exposure therapy, Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR), art therapy, neuropsychology and transcranial magnetic stimulation.

Patients can engage in art therapy rehabilitation, particularly through drawing, pottery, sculpting and weaving.

Local authorities estimate the centre will annually support up to 1,000 Ukrainians who have returned from captivity, helping them address the psychological and physical repercussions of their experiences.

Service members with appropriate guidance from their unit commander and civilians referred by the centre’s psychiatrists after consultation are eligible for treatment.

Background: Earlier, Russian forces attacked a medical clinic in Kyiv Oblast, destroying a facility that provided rehabilitation for children with disabilities, stroke patients, palliative care patients and military personnel recovering from injuries and captivity.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Rescued moose calf dies of shock during Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast
Russian factory supplying electronics for military equipment and warplanes shuts down due to debts
Russia short on funds for technological leap forward, says CEO of Russian arms production giant
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: