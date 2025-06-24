Battlefield has seen 77 combat clashes since day's start – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 77 times throughout the war zone since the start of 24 June 2025, with 26 combat engagements reported on the Pokrovsk front alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 24 June

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk fronts, no offensive actions have been recorded since the day began, although Russian forces conducted 11 airstrikes and 101 artillery attacks.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces launched five assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk and Kamianske, with all of them repelled as of now. Russian strikes hit the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Artilne and Zybyne.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces mounted three attempts to advance near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Kruhliakivka and towards Pishchane, but were stopped by Ukrainian defenders.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched ten attacks near the settlements of Kolodiazi and Torske and towards Pokrovsk, Zelena Dolyna, Shandryholove, Hrekivka and Druzheliubivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks near Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian assaults near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky and towards Bila Hora. One clash continues.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched eight attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Nelipivka and towards Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka. One clash is ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian forces made 26 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Malynivka, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Chuhuieve, Serhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka and Dachne and towards Poltavka and Volodymyrivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 24 attacks, with two clashes ongoing. Russian casualties are being assessed.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces attacked nine times near the settlements of Vesele, Novosilka, Shevchenko and Vilne Pole and towards Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia and Komar. Five clashes continue.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian forces used rockets near the settlement of Malynivka, with no further offensive actions reported.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces, supported by aircraft, attempted to advance near the settlement of Kamianske, resulting in one clash.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions three times and conducted an airstrike on the settlement of Odradokamianka.

No significant changes have been reported on other fronts.

