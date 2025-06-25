All Sections
Russia ramps up Iskander missile production by importing machinery from China – investigation

Vlad CherevkoWednesday, 25 June 2025, 13:23
Iskander missile system. Stock photo

Despite Western sanctions, Russia has sharply increased the production of Iskander-M ballistic missiles. 

Source: an investigation by Kyiv Independent, a Ukrainian English-language newspaper

Details: The investigation conducted by Kyiv Independent revealed that more than 700 Iskander missiles have been produced in Russia over the past year, three times more than in 2023. This surge has been made possible primarily by importing machinery from China, Taiwan and Belarus via intermediaries.

The main executor of the expansion programme is the Votkinsk Plant, which assembles Iskander, Yars, Bulava and possibly Oreshnik missiles. Journalists found that since 2023, the plant has received new equipment, particularly computer numerical control (CNC) metal-cutting machines, which are essential for manufacturing missile components.

Although Western restrictions prohibit the sale of such equipment to Russia, the plant has bypassed sanctions through a network of intermediaries. Deliveries were made by little-known private Russian companies such as the Ural Machine Tool Company and Kaurus Alliance. Of the ten identified contracts, eight originated from mainland China, with some deliveries also coming from Taiwan and Belarus.

The facility has also physically expanded: two new workshops have been built, over 7,000 units of equipment have been procured and the workforce has grown by 2,500 employees. Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reports that as of June 2025, Russia has stockpiled at least 900 Iskander missiles – 600 Iskander-M and 300 Iskander-K variants.

 
A new shop being constructed at the Votkinsk missile plant.
Photo: Planet Labs PBC

Background:

  • The expansion comes amid large-scale attacks on Ukraine. In 2024, Russia launched 245 Iskander missile strikes on Ukrainian territory – 4.5 times more than in 2023. This year alone, 180 such strikes have been recorded. However, analysts note that a significant number of missiles remain in storage.
  • These developments indicate that Russia is not only replenishing its missile stockpile but also preparing for a prolonged confrontation.

