All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian teen reunited with family after Russian occupation splits them apart

Alyona PavliukWednesday, 25 June 2025, 15:11
Ukrainian teen reunited with family after Russian occupation splits them apart
Ukrainian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

A 17-year-old young man, separated from his family during the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, has been brought back to Ukraine from occupied territory.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Details: Russian forces separated the boy, Ivan (name changed), from his mother and younger sister, who remained in Ukrainian-controlled territory. His village was occupied in February 2022, making communication difficult and reunion impossible.

Advertisement:

To return to Ukraine, Ivan was forced to travel through Russia, facing financial hardship and difficulties due to the absence of necessary documents.

His mother and younger sister awaited him in Kyiv, where they recently endured a Russian missile strike near their home.

Quote from Bring Kids Back UA: "Today, the teenager and his loved ones were finally able to hug each other. Ivan and his family are currently receiving support: legal, psychological, and assistance in adaptation and recovery."

Background: In early June 2025, an 18-year-old young woman who spent much of her childhood under occupation and a 21-year-old man from a village captured in 2022 were also brought back to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

childrenoccupationUkrainians
Advertisement:
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
New German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
All News
children
Married couple killed in Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv, leaving behind school-age son
Three injured in Russian attack on Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast, including two children
Russia claims it wants to return five Ukrainian children by end of June
RECENT NEWS
17:40
Canada transfers US$1.7bn in revenues from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
17:35
EXPLAINERWhat are the chances of changing power in Poland, and what is PiS counting on?
16:41
The cost of saving Europe: what the EU must do now to stop Putin
16:15
Orbán's party outraged by "attacks" on Ukraine EU membership referendum in European Pravda articles
16:15
Two Russian FSB officers working at pro-Russian news agency Sputnik Azerbaijan detained in Baku
16:00
Ukrainian special forces troops destroy Russian reconnaissance group on border – video
15:40
Russians pushed further away from Sumy near Ukraine-Russia border – Ukraine's General Staff
15:07
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
14:45
Bus carrying Ukrainians crashes into minibus in Romania, killing woman – video
14:45
EXPLAINERWhy some European NGOs left Ukraine, and what support will remain
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: