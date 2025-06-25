Ukrainian teen reunited with family after Russian occupation splits them apart

A 17-year-old young man, separated from his family during the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, has been brought back to Ukraine from occupied territory.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Details: Russian forces separated the boy, Ivan (name changed), from his mother and younger sister, who remained in Ukrainian-controlled territory. His village was occupied in February 2022, making communication difficult and reunion impossible.

To return to Ukraine, Ivan was forced to travel through Russia, facing financial hardship and difficulties due to the absence of necessary documents.

His mother and younger sister awaited him in Kyiv, where they recently endured a Russian missile strike near their home.

Quote from Bring Kids Back UA: "Today, the teenager and his loved ones were finally able to hug each other. Ivan and his family are currently receiving support: legal, psychological, and assistance in adaptation and recovery."

Background: In early June 2025, an 18-year-old young woman who spent much of her childhood under occupation and a 21-year-old man from a village captured in 2022 were also brought back to Ukraine.

