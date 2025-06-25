Ukraine tests domestic analogue to Russian guided bombs – video

A Ukrainian version of Russian guided aerial bombs is currently undergoing testing and has reached a range of 60 km. The design bureau Medoiid took on its development.

Source: Defense Express, a Ukrainian defence-focused media outlet

Details: The Ukrainian guided bomb consists of wings with a flight correction system, which are attached to a standard 500 kg aerial bomb. Initial images published by Defense Express show that the Ukrainian guided bomb was test-launched from a frontline Su-24 bomber.

Developers reported that the module can be installed on a bomb within minutes. The wings and components of the module are produced by Ukrainian companies. The navigation system is also domestically made; however, there is already a plan to test systems from a leading French manufacturer on the Ukrainian guided bomb to reduce the effectiveness of enemy electronic warfare.

The cost of one experimental module currently stands at UAH 1.2 million (US$25,000). It is possible that with mass production the price will decrease.

The developers expect to achieve a flight range of up to 80 km, which is 20 km more than the current results. So far, bomb drops have been conducted from horizontal flight.

The Medoiid design bureau emphasises that despite promising results, the main problem remains the lack of funding.

Background: Recently, Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian stronghold using a new Ukrainian munition weighing over 100 kg.

